Anderson Cooper’s son Wyatt makes a surprise appearance on CNN

Anderson Cooper’s son, Wyatt, made a surprise appearance on CNN this past Sunday.
The 7-month-old made his television debut with a virtual appearance on CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute on Sunday, which was hosted by his dad alongside his longtime friend, Kelly Ripa .
Cooper’s bundle of joy appeared on a big screen behind the pair, wearing a shirt that reads, “CNN HEROES.” Upon seeing the gorgeous baby onscreen, Ripa gushed, ”There’s Wyatt! He’s the most beautiful baby ever.”
The Live With Kelly and Ryan star continued, telling Anderson, “He is gorgeous and perfect, and I’ve loved watching you become a dad. It’s been my favorite thing this year.”
Did you miss a minute of CNN Heroes: An All-Star Tribute? Catch it from start in 15 minutes. Turns out @Andersoncooper's son Wyatt was just one of the special appearances. pic.twitter.com/th4Rhg9lKG— CNN Heroes (@CNNHeroes) December 14, 2020
“It‘s been amazing. He’s so cute!” The proud father said back.
In response, Ripa joked, “He wants to come and play.... I’m gonna go get him.”
“Okay. No,” Cooper said, laughing.
Back in October, Cooper stopped by Ripa’s morning show alongside her co-host Ryan Seacrest , where Ripa--who was celebrating her 50th birthday at the time--told her guest that baby Wyatt is “the only good thing that has happened in 2020” from her perspective. She went on to add that he has “given [her] a reason to wake up in the morning.”
“I feel like it‘s woken me up,” Cooper said about being a father. “I’ve always felt like my life hadn’t really begun, which is ridiculous, but suddenly you wake up and you’re like, ‘This is what it’s all about. There’s nothing more important than this.’ I’m just incredibly blessed and lucky.”
Ripa continued on her quest to praise Anderson and his baby, also adding that she has “decided that [she is] Wyatt’s grandma, in place of” Cooper’s late mother, Gloria Vanderbilt.
During a recent episode of Full Circle, Cooper chatted with Ina Garten and raved about his 7-month-old’s healthy appetite...which doesn’t exactly mirror his own.
“He gives me hope,” Cooper told the Food Network star, explaining that his son is a “good eater,” unlike himself: “I have a palate of a 5-year-old, but apparently a 7-month-old has a much better palate.”
The longtime CNN corespondent then detailed all the foods his son has been enjoying for the past couple months.
“He‘s drinking milk mostly but I give him an oatmeal cereal in the morning,” Cooper revealed. “He’s eating squash and broccoli and mashed cauliflower and mashed peas — none of which I would ever eat as a kid and I’m so thankful that he is.”