Halle Berry bares it all in a pantsless tribute to her boyfriend Van Hunt

After initially keeping their relationship a secret, Halle Berry wants the world to know exactly who her man is.
Over the weekend, the actress shared a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that features her boyfriend Van Hunt’s name...and that’s about it. In the picture, Berry poses pantsless as she she holds up a glass and dances in front of her trailer, completing her outfit with a hat.
“That time I was Saturday Swingin’ with my man @vanhunt,” she wrote in her caption, tagging her boo.
It was first revealed back in September that Halle was in a relationship with musician and producer. Later that month, a source told PEOPLE that Berry had been seeing Van Hunt for “several months,” and that he has already been introduced to her kids: 12-year-old Nahla Ariela Aubry and 6-year-old son Maceo Robert Martinez.
“They are spending a lot of time at Halle‘s Malibu house,” the source said at the time. “She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious.”
Berry was the one to confirm her new romance on social media, posting a photo on Instagram wearing another T-shirt with Hunt’s name on it. She captioned the sweet photo, “Now ya know,” as it followed up months of posts about a mystery man, which fans were eagerly waiting on Halle to reveal.
Still, all these months later, followers are still eager to see a picture of the John Wick star with her boyfriend, as the two have kept things fairly private.
She first hinted at romance in her life over the summer, when she posted a photo of her feet alongside those of a mystery man. At the time, she simply wrote, “sunday, funday.”
Berry used this tactic again a couple months later, keeping her relationship with Van Hunt on the down low for as long as possible. For her birthday, Halle let the world know she spent the day with her boo, but once again, she only posted a picture of their feet.
“Waking up Vegas!” she wrote under the flick. “Thank you for all the beautiful birthday wishes from my friends and my very supportive and loyal fans! You ALL helped to make my birthday extra special”
Even though the 54-year-old hasn’t shared any pictures of her and her man together as of yet, she’s making it known that the relationship is still going strong, always rocking his name across her chest.
Luckily for us, Hunt has given us a few small peek at their union, most recently posting a sweet photo of him and Halle wearing some matching masks. “You’ve got to COORDINATE” he wrote, adding the hashtag #wearamask.