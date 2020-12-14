Halle Berry bares it all in a pantsless tribute to her boyfriend Van Hunt

After initially keeping their relationship a secret, Halle Berry wants the world to know exactly who her man is.

Over the weekend, the actress shared a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that features her boyfriend Van Hunt’s name...and that’s about it. In the picture, Berry poses pantsless as she she holds up a glass and dances in front of her trailer, completing her outfit with a hat.

“That time I was Saturday Swingin’ with my man @vanhunt,” she wrote in her caption, tagging her boo.

It was first revealed back in September that Halle was in a relationship with musician and producer. Later that month, a source told PEOPLE that Berry had been seeing Van Hunt for “several months,” and that he has already been introduced to her kids: 12-year-old Nahla Ariela Aubry and 6-year-old son Maceo Robert Martinez.

“They are spending a lot of time at Halle‘s Malibu house,” the source said at the time. “She really seems to enjoy the quiet time. Van has met her kids, so it seems pretty serious.”

Berry was the one to confirm her new romance on social media, posting a photo on Instagram wearing another T-shirt with Hunt’s name on it. She captioned the sweet photo, “Now ya know,” as it followed up months of posts about a mystery man, which fans were eagerly waiting on Halle to reveal.