En La Mira: Nobeat start a new chapter in his musical career with ‘Piénsalo’

Colombia has become the land of emerging talent. From Santa Marta, a city of half a million people known for its historical and cultural richness, Nobeat arrives to grab industry shakers and global listeners’ attention. At only 21 years of age, he is a singer, songwriter, producer, and multi-instrumentalist. Undoubtedly, his impressive career makes him one of those to watch.

The multi-hyphenated artist on the rise started in the music industry as a child prodigy, accompanying the local classical orchestra. At 15, he received his first of two scholarships from the Latin Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences and, soon after, began producing and writing. A year later, he got his first introduction to playlist culture, and genres like reggaetón, dancehall, trap, jazz, funk, hip-hop, R&B, salsa, and Afro rhythms became the inspiration to start a new chapter in his musical career.

Nobeat recently released his latest single and music video, “Piénsalo” (Think It Over), a love anthem intended to take you on a walk to memory lane. The Colombian musician is also ready to release his EP early next year while writing and producing for numerous top Latin artists.

©Agencies NOBEAT

Also, his magical touch on hits such as “Se Te Nota” from Lele Pons , “Ayer Me Llamó Mi Ex” from KHEA featuring Prince Royce and Natti Natasha, and others, made him part of the Billboard’s prestigious Latin Producers chart as one of the industry’s Top 10 producers.

In a zoom interview with HOLA! USA, Nobeat shared details on how he started in the music business, how it feels to be considered one of the top Latinx producers, and what’s next in his career.

HOLA! USA: How did you start in the music industry?

Nobeat: “I started when I was five years old. Violin is my first instrument and my introduction to music.”

Why did you jump from classical music to reggaetón, dancehall, trap, jazz, funk, etc?

“Thanks to all those genres that one listens since childhood. I grew up with all that music, and it was always present in my life even though I wasn’t studying it. I listened to reggaetón, trap, and other genres at my neighbors‘ house at school or my friends’ house, and that’s how I discovered that I also like this musical genre.