Cody Simpson might soon be able to add Olympic swimmer to his resume

If you’re confused about when Simpson started swimming, as most know the Australian as a singer, he recently explained the story on Instagram.

“I have had the chance to experience and learn so much as a musician from touring around the world, releasing albums, performing as a leading man on Broadway, publishing a work of poetry, traveling with and speaking at the United Nations on environmental and oceanic matters and much more. For this I will be forever grateful,” he wrote. “Now almost exactly 10 years later, here I am once more.”

He continued in his post saying, “For years I had been fuelled by the silent fire in my stomach of returning to my first love, the sport of swimming, with the idea that 2020 would be the year I’d try training again,” he added. “After only 5 months back in the water with my incredible coach @hawkebr, I was able to take out a win and secure a spot at next year’s Australian Olympic trials in the 100 fly.”

“It is my greatest ambition to expand the limit and perceived notion of what’s possible for a man to achieve in a single lifetime, and I’m here to tell you can do absolutely ANYTHING if you are willing to work for it,” he added. “I’m looking forward to seeing where this all takes me on the long road ahead!”



It’s pretty incredible that Simpson has been able to have a successful career in music and now swimming. The guy is definitely multitalented and he even received some support from another Olympic swimmer, Michael Phelps, who wrote to Simpson, “Lfg!! Congrats mate.”

The Olympics were supposed to take place this year in Tokyo but along with many other things, were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and are now scheduled to take place in July 2021.