Kylie Jenner posed with Psalm West and called herself the “cool aunt”

There’s nothing cuter than seeing the Kardashian-Jenner kids in action on social media. We’ll stop in our tracks to watch a cute video of North West singing or Reign Disick being silly around the house. The famous family is continuously growing and each little member of the family is blessed to have so many aunts, uncles, and cousins. #FamilyGoals

With aunts such as Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner, how does a youngster pick their favorite? Well, the famous kids might not have to pick their favorite family member or declare the most cool aunt, as Jenner made the decision for them and ruled herself as the coolest aunt of the bunch in a recent Instagram post.

On Sunday, the 23-year-old bragged to her 203 million Instagram followers about being the favorite of the five Kardashian-Jenner sisters. The Instagram post consists of three photos where a red-headed Jenner is standing in front of a gorgeous sunset while holding her older sister Kim’s youngest son, Psalm. Jenner captioned the post, “the cool aunt.”

Both Jenner and Psalm looked cozy in matching white sweat outfits. The Kylie Cosmetics founder’s sweat outfit had the words “Los Angeles, City of Champions,” with a drawing of the skyline. The 23-year-old topped off the look with chunky white sneakers and a furry coat. Kim commented on the photo, which received over 7 million likes already, saying, “My babies!!!” with three red heart emojis.