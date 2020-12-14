Matthew McConaughey and his daughter had the most adorable interview moment

Matthew McConaughey made a special introduction during his latest interview, as he was joined by his 10-year-old daughter Vida.

The Hollywood star made a virtual appearance on Amy Jo Martin’s podcast Why Not Now? and brought his daughter to answer some questions about their family life, giving a little constructive criticism in the process.

Matthew was asked about “one lesson” he found himself learning over and over, to which he tried to answer but took a moment to think about.

©GettyImages Matthew McConaughey and family

Luckily Vida was around to help him after he asked her, “what’s one lesson I have to keep on learning over and over?”

She then appeared on screen and joined her father, stating that the correct answer is “trusting,” adding that “a lot of times you’ll correct us and then you’ll come back and you explain why you corrected us,” referring to her two brothers, Livingston and Levi .

Vida went on to say that they usually “get it the first time,” to which Matthew agreed and gave his final answer, “trusting that they got it the first time.”