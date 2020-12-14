Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise headed to an arts and crafts store over the weekend: Pictures

There’s nothing like a lookalike celebrity mother-daughter duo and we’re here for it. We love seeing Jessica Alba and Honor dancing in a TikTok video, or Reese Witherspoon and Ava posing in matching holiday sweaters and of course, we can’t get enough of Katie Holmes and Suri living life in New York City.

©GrosbyGroup Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise out in New York City heading to a craft store.

On Sunday, the 41-year-old actress was seen out and about with her 14-year-old daughter. The famous mom and daughter were spotted going into Michael’s craft store to pick up some art supplies. Holmes and Suri enjoyed the sunny weather and dressed casually for the occasion.

The actress wore a grey and cream-colored striped Brunello Cucinelli cardigan that retails for almost $3,000. She paired the expensive sweater with bootcut jeans and white sneakers. She wore a black crossbody bag and carried a coffee cup in one hand. Her brown hair was pulled back in a low ponytail and she protected her face with a colorful paint-splattered mask.