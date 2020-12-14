Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise headed to an arts and crafts store over the weekend: Pictures

There’s nothing like a lookalike celebrity mother-daughter duo and we’re here for it. We love seeing Jessica Alba and Honor dancing in a TikTok video, or Reese Witherspoon and Ava posing in matching holiday sweaters and of course, we can’t get enough of Katie Holmes and Suri living life in New York City.
On Sunday, the 41-year-old actress was seen out and about with her 14-year-old daughter. The famous mom and daughter were spotted going into Michael’s craft store to pick up some art supplies. Holmes and Suri enjoyed the sunny weather and dressed casually for the occasion.
The actress wore a grey and cream-colored striped Brunello Cucinelli cardigan that retails for almost $3,000. She paired the expensive sweater with bootcut jeans and white sneakers. She wore a black crossbody bag and carried a coffee cup in one hand. Her brown hair was pulled back in a low ponytail and she protected her face with a colorful paint-splattered mask.
Holmes’ mini-me wore a long denim jacket paired with black pants and brown Ugg boots. The daughter of Holmes and Tom Cruise wore her long brown hair down and a black face mask. She carried her smartphone loosely in her hand as she strolled with her famous mom.
When Holmes isn’t spending time doing crafts with her daughter, it seems that she’s spending a lot of her time with her new beau, Emilio Vitolo Jr.,who she met back in September, as the pair has been often photographed together. According to the Daily Mail, the actress and restaurateur are often spotted out on dates and packing on the PDA.
Suri Cruise walks the walk in New York City
Katie Holmes reveals ‘most precious gift’ she got with daughter Suri
Katie Holmes and Emilio Vitolio Jr. enjoy a bike ride in NYC together
“He adores Suri and they get along great, but Katie has always been really good about ensuring she and Suri continue to have a lot of quality time just the two of them,” a source close to the couple told Entertainment Tonight.