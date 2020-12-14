Georgina Rodriguez spends a beautiful day with her children and a views of the Alps

Georgina Rodríguez has made a trip to the country side accompanied by the three little ones of the house: twins Eva and Mateo, and Alana - all three years old. The only one missing member of the family was Cristiano Jr., 10 years old. “Beautiful day,” Rodríguez said when she returned home, after the walk, in which they had seen a castle and enjoyed the Christmas decorations. Fir trees, reindeer and even a giant Santa Claus were the themes chosen to decorate the house of Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner.

©@georginagio

Although this year everything will be very different, the model does not lose the excitement and already has everything ready to live these intimate dates with her family. Once at home, the little ones have settled by the window to see the impressive views of the Alps that the house has.

©@georginagio

After Rodriguez and Ronaldo met in a Gucci store in Madrid where Rodriguez was working as a shopping assistant, the two have hit it off and it has been the most stable relationship that Ronaldo has had since his breakup with Russian model Irina Shayk in 2015. The relationship progressed steadily from there, and they started to be snapped by paparazzi together in public in late 2016. How serious are these two? Well, taking to a point that Georgina has recently given birth to Cristiano’s fourth child, a baby girl, it looks like things between these two are going well after all.