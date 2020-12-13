J Balvin opens up about battling COVID-19: ‘I’m scared’

J Balvin paid a virtual visit to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon this week, and things dove deeper than the usual late night fluff. While the 35-year-old singer and Jimmy Fallon, 46, definitely had a good time, the conversation started off on a serious note. The comedian asked the Colombian talent how he was holding up after contracting COVID-19, and his candid answer was pretty scary.

Scroll to watch their chat!

©@jbalvin J Balvin opened up to Jimmy about his health and new history-making project: Jordans!

“Man, you know, I’m still a little bit scared,” Balvin said. “I’m scared to have it again. It was really tough and really hard for me. I’ve never had something so hard in my body as a virus, you know?” He elaborated on what it’s like to have the virus, adding: “It feels really like a whole sickness.”

The Colores crooner touched on an aspect of coronavirus that we don’t often hear about. “Of course, the brain suffers, too,” he added. “That’s when I had again, like, sad and depression back.” He then said: “I’m just getting better after four months.” J first opened up about his health while accepting an award for his Rojo music video during Premios Juventud 2020 in August.

Of course his visit wasn’t all gloom. Jimmy congratulated the talent on his many accomplishments in 2020, despite the pandemic. For one thing, this week he became the first latin artist to ever release his very own pair of Jordans. “This is one of my biggest dreams come true,” J said since he was born in 1985 and that’s the year the original Air Jordans were first released.