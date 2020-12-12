Gigi Hadid’s baby girl’s name may have been revealed by Taylor Swift

Oops, Taylor Swift may have done it again. The 30-year-old’s new record Evermore might have only dropped a day ago, but Swifties work, well, swiftly. Taylor’s fans have already dissected each song on the singer’s ninth studio album, which was released on Friday, December 11, and - in typical T Swift fashion - some of them are causing quite the stir.

Various theories have been drawn, most specifically about the track Dorothea. A strong one cites the folk song as revealing the name of her friends Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik ’s baby girl. Everyone’s been wondering the moniker of their bundle of joy, which they’ve kept private.

Here’s the gist of what fans are saying on the subject:

Y'all hear me out. My bestfriend just cracked something i guess. "August" is track 8 on folkore and gigi has posted a picture on Instagram captioning "August, waiting for our girl" and the track 8 of evermore is dorothea. SO WHAT IF GIGI'S BABY'S NAME IS DOROTHEA?🤯 pic.twitter.com/M5TXJjqaGV — swiftietillmylastbreath 🗿🗿🗿 (@august__girl) December 10, 2020

The reason this conspiracy checks out, is because Taylor and Gigi are such good friends. She even collaborated with Zayn on the 2016 song I Don’t Wanna Live Forever. As we mentioned, Taylor is also no stranger to unveiling the names of her friend’s babies.

You may have heard that Taylor featured a song called Betty on her previous album Folklore. The tune turned out to be an ode to her friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds .

At the time, suspecting Swifties clocked that Betty’s lyrics boasted three names: Inez, James and, of course, Betty. The first two are Ryan and Blake’s three-and-a-half-year-old and five-year-old daughters, leaving fans to wonder if “Betty” was their third. “Betty, I know where it all went wrong,” Taylor sings in the song. Lyrics also include: ”You heard the rumors from Inez / You can‘t believe a word she says,” and ”She said, ’James, get in, let’s drive.”

Another piece of evidence confirms a connection between Betty and Dorothea. Taylor said in a YouTube Q&A on Friday: “There’s not a direct continuation of the Betty/James/August storyline, but in my mind Dorothea went to the same school as Betty, James and Inez. You’ll meet her soon.”

It’s worth noting that totally separate theory hypothesizes Dorothea to be a pseudonym for Selena Gomez. Only time (or T Swift) will tell, of course!