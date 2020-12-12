2019 MTV Video Music Awards - Roaming Show

Gigi Hadid’s baby girl’s name may have been revealed by Taylor Swift

The songwriter previously revealed the names of Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively’s child

Oops,  Taylor Swift  may have done it again. The 30-year-old’s new record Evermore might have only dropped a day ago, but Swifties work, well, swiftly. Taylor’s fans have already dissected each song on the singer’s ninth studio album, which was released on Friday, December 11, and - in typical T Swift fashion - some of them are causing quite the stir.

Various theories have been drawn, most specifically about the track Dorothea. A strong one cites the folk song as revealing the name of her friends  Gigi   Hadid  and  Zayn   Malik ’s baby girl. Everyone’s been wondering the moniker of their bundle of joy, which they’ve kept private.

The reason this conspiracy checks out, is because Taylor and Gigi are such good friends. She even collaborated with Zayn on the 2016 song I Don’t Wanna Live Forever. As we mentioned, Taylor is also no stranger to unveiling the names of her friend’s babies.

You may have heard that Taylor featured a song called Betty on her previous album Folklore. The tune turned out to be  an ode to her friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds .

At the time, suspecting Swifties clocked that Betty’s lyrics boasted three names: Inez, James and, of course, Betty. The first two are Ryan and Blake’s three-and-a-half-year-old and five-year-old daughters, leaving fans to wonder if “Betty” was their third. “Betty, I know where it all went wrong,” Taylor sings in the song. Lyrics also include: ”You heard the rumors from Inez / You can‘t believe a word she says,” and ”She said, ’James, get in, let’s drive.”

Another piece of evidence confirms a connection between Betty and Dorothea. Taylor said in a YouTube Q&A on Friday: “There’s not a direct continuation of the Betty/James/August storyline, but in my mind Dorothea went to the same school as Betty, James and Inez. You’ll meet her soon.”

It’s worth noting that totally separate theory hypothesizes Dorothea to be a pseudonym for Selena Gomez. Only time (or T Swift) will tell, of course!

