JLo surprises mom Lupe with birthday bash: Watch the emotional moment!

Jennifer Lopez wasn’t going to let 2020 stop her from celebrating her mom Guadalupe Rodríguez’s big birthday. The superstar’s queen, who’s more affectionately known as Lupe, turned 75 on Saturday, December 12. Her daughters put together an intimate surprise party ahead of the special day, transforming what looks like JLo’s NYC pad into a birthday haven this week. The result moved Lupe to tears! Lucky for us all, Alex Rodriguez shared some moments from the sweet gathering on Instagram.
“What an honor it was to surprise and celebrate @jlo’s mother, Lupe, on her 75th birthday,” A-Rod wrote in his caption. “It’s obvious where Jen gets her beauty! Happy 75th to a truly wonderful woman.” The former baller had teased fans about the surprise on his Instagram Story a previous evening, confirming that his love JLo and her two sisters, Lynda and Leslie, came together to give their mom her ultimate birthday wish.
“She doesn’t know we’re here,” Jennifer said in a IG Story video, “it’s a surprise because her birthday is not till Saturday and all she wanted was to have all three of her daughters here.” Of course, that wasn’t the only surprise. “We have slot machines, she loves slots,” Alex added, panning around the room to show off the stunning party decor.
Lupe’s home was lined with purple balloons, which JLo deftly matched, and filled with slot machines. In the clip, the woman-of-the-hour can be seen enjoying the slots and even some lottery scratch-offs. Of course, safety appeared to be the top priority in the midst of the global pandemic. There seemed to be under ten attendees, with some wearing masks. Extra guests still got to wish their loved one a happy day, though!
One of our favorite things to see was a zoom party setup on the big screen. JLo sat her mom down to say hello to the virtual guests, which included grandchildren Max and Emme! The pair looked emotional as everyone sent their love to the matriarch. Happy birthday, Lupe!