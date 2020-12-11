BTS is named Time’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year

The K-Pop sensation BTS continues taking the world by storm! This time being named as Time Magazine’s 2020 Entertainer of the year.

The Korean group earned the coveted spot and is now gracing the cover of Time, after landing No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, not once but three times with their songs Dynamite, Life Goes on, and Savage Love.

©GettyImages BTS

The magazine also described BTS as “the biggest band in the world,” taking into account their power as hitmakers, and the constant support they have shown for the Black Lives Matter movement, making a large donation and encouraging fans to keep going.

The Grammy nominated band are showing their appreciation for the iconic recognition, explaining how amazed they are for all “the unimaginable things that are happening.”