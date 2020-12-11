BTS is named Time’s 2020 Entertainer of the Year

The K-Pop sensation BTS continues taking the world by storm! This time being named as Time Magazine’s 2020 Entertainer of the year.
The Korean group earned the coveted spot and is now gracing the cover of Time, after landing No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100, not once but three times with their songs Dynamite, Life Goes on, and Savage Love.
The magazine also described BTS as “the biggest band in the world,” taking into account their power as hitmakers, and the constant support they have shown for the Black Lives Matter movement, making a large donation and encouraging fans to keep going.
The Grammy nominated band are showing their appreciation for the iconic recognition, explaining how amazed they are for all “the unimaginable things that are happening.”
Jin, Suga, J-hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook definitely had one of their best years so far, even during a time when “the world hit pause and everyone struggled to maintain connections,” as it was written by Time’s Raisa Bruner in reference to the massive fanbase.
It was also reported that the Korean pop music genre has become incredibly successful worldwide, during the last decade.
Including the biggest girl band in the world BLACKPINK , known for breaking streaming records even before debuting their first album, the release of their Netflix documentary, and their stunning performance at Coachella.
Time also honored LeBron James as Athlete of the Year, and named Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as Person of the Year.