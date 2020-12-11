Eiza González is the designated photographer of her rumored new boyfriend Dusty Lachowicz

Eiza González is juggling multiple tittles in her rumored new relationship with Dusty Lachowicz. The 30-year-old Mexican actress and singer was spotted on a coffee date with the model in Los Angeles. The duo seemed to be having a great time, and González took time to snap a few pictures of her companion.

©GrosbyGroup Eiza González snapping pictures of rumored boyfriend Dusty Lachowicz

Eiza was wearing blue jeans, a San Francisco vintage tee, combat boots, and a green and blue tie-dye face mask, while her alleged partner, wearing white pants and sneakers, showed off his toned torso as he stripped off his shirt before hopping in the actress’s car.

©GrosbyGroup Dusty Lachowicz

In summer, González, was spotted out in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with Timothee Chalamet . The Bloodshot actress and the Call Me By Your Name star were hanging out and kissing by the pool. Eiza and Timothee might have met at the Vanity Fair Oscars party earlier this year.