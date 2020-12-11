Selena Gomez and Hailey Bieber are tired of the ‘Selena vs. Hailey narrative’

If you are still obsessed with “Jelena” (Justin + Selena) is time to let go and move on! According to Entertainment Tonight, a source close to Selena Gomez , the singer, actress, and businesswoman is sick and tired of people creating nonexistent feuds against her ex-boyfriend Justin Bieber and his wife, Hailey Bieber . “Selena, Justin, and Hailey are all tired of the Selena vs. Hailey narrative at this point. It’s exhausting for everyone, and they just want people to move on so they can move on too and not focus on any further negativity or past situations,” the insider revealed.

The comment comes after a Selena Gomez fan encouraged people to join Hailey’s Instagram Live, bully the model and say “how Selena [Gomez] is better” than her for Justin Bieber. “This is the time where they will not be turning off comments. So we need to f*cking bombard that sh*t with Jelena and how Selena is better. Go after her, please, let’s all go after her,” the person said in a video.

Tired of Hailey’s habitually cruel and insulting treatment from “Jelena” stans, the “Love Yourself” interpreter jumped to social media to defend his spouse. “This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife, telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so forth,” Bieber wrote.

“I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day. It is extremely hard to choose to take the high road when I see people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right. But I will say this. As many people as there are that want to spend their time publicly degrading, shaming and trying to humiliate us, we would like to ask those who have it in them to lift us up in prayer. We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there!” he concluded.