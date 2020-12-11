Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez match in understated ensembles for Miami arrival

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez made their way from New York City to Miami in style, donning dark outfits as they exited their private jet.

The former New York Yankees star kept it professional for the travel day, wearing a navy blue sweater over a button up, which he paired with black pants and black shoes as he walked down the stairs from the aircraft. Once things got colder, the businessman added a long black coat similar to the one his fiancée is wearing.

©GrosbyGroup

As for Lopez, she decided to go all-black with her outfit, wearing a sleek Chanel tee, black pants, and a simple black coat. She accessorized with a pair of chunky white sneakers, some black sunglasses, and her hair worn in a slick, tight bun. Of course, she finished the outfit with her favorite accessory: a pair of big silver hoops.

The couple both exited the plane wearing simple black masks, making sure to stay safe as they urge their followers to do the same during the pandemic. Unsurprisingly, A-Rod kept his earbuds, phone, and laptop close to take some important business calls the second they landed.

©GrosbyGroup

Even though the couple is traveling right now, they’re doing their best to stay safe amid the ongoing pandemic. A-Rod told PEOPLE earlier this month that he and his fiancée were looking to keep things limited to family for their Christmas celebrations this year.

“I think everything is just going to be smaller,” he said at the time. “With COVID, everything is a little different. Good company, family, good food, a little wine...that always helps. Just being together with the family, really that’s all that matters.”