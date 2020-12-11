Dua Lipa honored with the Powerhouse Award at Billboard Women in Music

Dua Lipa opened up the 2020 Billboard Woman in Music event on Thursday night before accepting an award herself, presented by Bernie Sanders .

To open the virtual ceremony, Dua Lipa made a transition from her usual high-energy, colorful visuals to give us a more stripped-down performance of her song, “Boys Will Be Boys.” The singer stunned in a black gown while performing in front of a blank canvas, repeating the chorus, “boys will be boys...but girls will be women.”

Dua wrote about the performance on Instagram, writing, “Thank you for having us open the show and allowing me to perform a song that means so much to me and that I probably wouldn’t have had the chance to perform like this for any other occasion.”

After kicking off the show with her powerful performance, the pop star went on to accept the evening’s first honor: the Powerhouse Award. Lipa received the award as an act who has dominated streaming, sales and radio throughout 2020.

She was presented the honor by Senator Bernie Sanders, who started off his speech by addressing this “unprecedented year” before diving into his admiration for the way Dua Lipa has adapted to the all of this year’s irregularity. He went on to commend the songstress for how she used her platform and her voice through it all.

“What this year has made clear, more than anything else, is that none of us can go back to business as usual,” Sanders said in his introduction. ”The winner of tonight‘s Powerhouse Award understands that...She has said loudly and clearly with her actions that now is the time to fight for a better future for all. She is fighting for young people, women, refugees, the LGBT community [and] she is using her platform to bring people into the democratic process. She is raising her voice to demand real change.”