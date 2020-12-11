Kelly Clarkson accuses ex husband of million-dollar fraud

Kelly Clarkson is not afraid to stand up and fight, now that she is taking legal actions to accuse her ex-husband of defrauding her for over a decade.

Brandon Blackstock had reportedly overcharged for his services as Kelly’s manager since 2007, as the artist had an oral agreement with the company Starstruck Management Group, in which Brandon and his father Narvel Blackstock are main partners.

The talented singer filed a fraud claim with the California Labor Commissioner‘s Office, and had even described the agreement as “fraudulent and subterfuge device.”

Clarkson also highlighted the fact that the father and son duo were not licensed to act as agents in California, with her attorney demanding for all agreements made with the managing company to be declared “void and unenforceable.”

In addition to the legal demands, Kelly also wants the fees she paid from 2007 to 2020 to be returned, as she is labeling the “unconscionable fees,” to be the result of “illegal services.”

Starstruck Management also claimed that the performer owed $1.4 million dollars in commissions.

The legal team for the Blackstock family said it was “unfortunate” that Kelly is “attempting to avoid paying commissions that are due and owing to Starstruck,” also claiming she is trying to gain “advantage” in her custody and divorce proceedings.

While Starstruck says it was them who “developed Clarkson into a mega superstar,” the singer could gain back a fortune when the petition is ruled in February, especially because the large amount of money involves the past 13 years of her career.