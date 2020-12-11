The Kardashian-Jenner family is returning to TV in late 2021

When news broke a few months back that E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” was going to be ending after their last season in 2021, it saddened fans and made headlines everywhere. However, it seems that the Kardashian-Jenner family cannot stay off of TV for too long because just yesterday, it was announced that the famous family is soon heading to the streaming service, Hulu.

During Disney’s investor day presentation on Thursday, it was announced that the family has signed a new deal with Disney to “create global content that will exclusively on Hulu in the U.S.” The new content will debut in late 2021, just in time for us to get our Kardashian fix considering their 20th season will be ending next year as well.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Hulu will have projects from Kris Jenner , Kim Kardashian West , Kourtney , and Khloé Kardashian , as well as Kendall and Kylie Jenner . During the event on Thursday, Disney did not reveal too many details about the Kardashian shows but they did say “additional details will be shared when available.” What they did announce was that Hulu subscribers tend to be big consumers of unscripted series, according to Walt Disney TV chairman Dana Walden, so it seems that this new addition will do well.