This is why Kim Kardashian is heartbroken

Kim Kardashian has been studying to become a lawyer after being inspired by stories of men and women behind bars. For the last two years, Kardashian has campaigned for changes to the US justice system focusing on long sentences handed down to first-time offenders and the disproportionate effect on ethnic minority communities.

Her first major win came in 2018 when she lobbied the White House on behalf of a 63-year-old grandmother jailed for life named Alice Johnson. Johnson was later granted clemency in a high-profile decision by Donald Trump. In March of this year, she visited the White House with three women she had recently freed from prison. The women were jailed for drug-related and white-collar crimes, and all had young children when imprisoned. These are only a few of the lives Kardashian has helped change, there are too many to name and pinpoint. But on Thursday, December 10th Kardashian expressed her heartbreak after she was unable to stop the execution of an inmate who had become a friend, 40-year-old Brandon Bernard. Kardashian fought hard with her lawyers to ask for more time and stop the execution. (Trigger Warning: Murder, Death)

If executed tomorrow, Brandon will die having never been able to touch his children. All his visits with them have been behind glass, though this has not deterred him from being the best father he can be from prison. pic.twitter.com/aMPBr1As1w — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2020

Bernard died by lethal injection at the federal penitentiary in Terre Haute, Indiana, on Thursday night. According to BBC, Bernard was convicted of murder in 1999 when he was 18 years old and is the youngest offender to be executed by the United States in nearly 70 years. He was given the death penalty for his involvement in the murder of Todd and Stacie Bagley and was one of five teenagers accused of robbing and forcing them into the trunk of their car in Texas.

They were shot in the trunk of the car by 19-year-old Christopher Vialva before Bernard set the car on fire. Government testimony said that while Todd died instantly, Stacie had soot in her airway, signaling that she had died from smoke inhalation and not the gunshot wound. Bernard‘s lawyers said he feared what would happen to him if he refused to follow the orders of Vialva, who was executed in September.



Learn about Brandon Bernard https://t.co/YWMD6sZXs6 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 10, 2020

Kardashian pleaded for the life of who she called a reformed man. She used her platform to share details about his case and ask people to become aware, sign petitions, and get vocal. The day before his execution on December 9th, Kardashian tweeted “Most of the time executions happen, in our names, without a lot of attention given to them. This is unacceptable. For the next 24 hours I will be tweeting about Brandon and his case and why his life should be spared by @realDonaldTrump” She continued to post phone numbers people can call to ask Trump to commute his sentence and tagged him in each tweet.

