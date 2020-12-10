George Clooney reveals which of his twins is more like Amal

Ella and Alexander Clooney are already taking after their famous parents, George and Amal Clooney . The proud father of two revealed which of his three-year-old twins is more like his wife in a new interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada . “My daughter, it feels like she might be leaning more towards my wife. She puts everything in order, and she really is very smart,” The Midnight Sky star, 59, shared. “And my son likes everything to do with pranking people.”

©Getty Images George revealed that his and Amal’s daughter Ella is very smart

“I wonder where he gets that,” ET Canada’s Cheryl Hickey asked, to which George jokingly replied, “I don’t know. I don’t know. I think probably from his mother.” All kidding aside, the Oscar winner doesn't mind if his kids follow in his or Amal’s footsteps. He declared, “They could be anything they want.”

The Hollywood star and human rights attorney, who wed in 2014, welcomed their son and daughter in 2017. George recently admitted that he and Amal, 42, “never talked about having kids.”

©Getty Images The power couple welcomed their twins in 2017

“Then one day we just said, ‘What do you think?’” he recalled during an interview with CBS Sunday Morning . “We go to the doctor and you do the ultrasound. They’re like, ‘You got a baby boy!’ and I was like, ‘Baby boy, fantastic!’ And they go, ‘And you got another one there.’ I was up for one. Again, I’m old. All of a sudden, it’s like two. It’s hard to get me to not talk and I just stood there for like 10 minutes just staring at this piece of paper going, ‘What? Two?’”