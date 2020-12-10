At 63-years-old, Melanie Griffith makes workout gear look good

Melanie Griffith started her career almost 5 decades ago, going on to star in several hits films such as Working Girl and Pacific Heights. Now, the star spends her days keeping up with her stellar physique, working out and showing us all just how great you can look at 63-years-old.

The award-winning actress was spotted getting in her steps in the early morning this week, walking through her neighborhood in Brentwood. For her stroll, Griffith was wearing a skin-tight black ensemble, showing off her trim figure in the California heat.

©GrosbyGroup

Melanie was wearing a fitted black V-neck tee, some black leggings with sheer panels above the knee, and a pair of all-black sneakers. To complete the look, MG accessorized with a black baseball cap, some black fingerless gloves, and even a black mask. She stuck with her theme while accessorizing, too, donning a pair of sleek black sunglasses and a simple crossbody strap to tote her iPhone with ease.

These new pics of Melanie come just a few weeks after Antonio Banderas ’ ex-wife posed in some sexy lingerie for a good cause.

In the photos, she wore a pink bra with matching underwear from KiT Undergarments in an effort to raise money for the Women’s Cancer Research Fund.