At 63-years-old, Melanie Griffith makes workout gear look good

Melanie Griffith started her career almost 5 decades ago, going on to star in several hits films such as Working Girl and Pacific Heights. Now, the star spends her days keeping up with her stellar physique, working out and showing us all just how great you can look at 63-years-old.
The award-winning actress was spotted getting in her steps in the early morning this week, walking through her neighborhood in Brentwood. For her stroll, Griffith was wearing a skin-tight black ensemble, showing off her trim figure in the California heat.
Melanie was wearing a fitted black V-neck tee, some black leggings with sheer panels above the knee, and a pair of all-black sneakers. To complete the look, MG accessorized with a black baseball cap, some black fingerless gloves, and even a black mask. She stuck with her theme while accessorizing, too, donning a pair of sleek black sunglasses and a simple crossbody strap to tote her iPhone with ease.
These new pics of Melanie come just a few weeks after Antonio Banderas ’ ex-wife posed in some sexy lingerie for a good cause.
In the photos, she wore a pink bra with matching underwear from KiT Undergarments in an effort to raise money for the Women’s Cancer Research Fund.
Melanie sat on the edge of her bathtub with nothing but underwear and a white towel on her head to draw her followers’ attention to this important cause.
“I’m joining @kitundergarments in wearing pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month,” she wrote in her caption. “I’m wearing the Classic Demi Bra in Rose ( size 32DD ) and the High-Waist Boy Brief in Rose ( size 2). @kitundergarments have partnered with @wcrfcure and will be donating a percentage of sales all of October. If you can repost they will donate another $1!!”
Just two short years ago, Melanie admitted to having cancerous tissue removed from her nose during a ‘scary’ operation--so this is clearly an issue that’s close to her heart.
Throughout Melanie’s whole life, she has been a staple in Hollywood.
Her mother is Tippi Hedren, an actress who is most famous for her starring roles in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Birds and Marnie. Her father was Hedren’s first husband, former child actor Peter Griffith.
Melanie’s daughter, Dakota Johnson, has followed in her mother and grandmother’s footsteps, becoming an actress and keeping the success going for a third generation. Earlier this year, Griffith appeared in The High Note alongside her daughter and Tracee Ellis Ross.
