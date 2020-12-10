Ellen DeGeneres reveals she tested positive for COVID-19

Ellen DeGeneres posted to Instagram on Thursday to announce she tested positive for the coronavirus.

The 62-year-old informed her fans of the positive test while also assuring everyone she hasn’t been experiencing any symptoms.

“Hi Everyone, I want to let you all know that I tested positive for Covid-19,” the talk show host wrote to her followers. ”Fortunately, I‘m feeling fine right now. Anyone who has been in close contact with me has been notified, and I am following all proper CDC guidelines. I’ll see you all again after the holidays. Please stay healthy and safe.”

While the show has not officially announced what will be happening with upcoming episodes this week or leading up to Christmas, it seems from her note that Ellen will be taking time off until the new year. By then, DeGeneres should be fully recovered and no longer contagious from the virus, giving her the ability to work alongside her limited cast and crew.

This news comes following reports that The Ellen DeGeneres Show is losing advertisers, celebrity guests, and ratings following reports of a toxic workplace. One Hollywood publicist told BuzzFeed News earlier this week, “I wouldn’t set up anyone on her show right now to do anything that could possibly cause them more negative headlines.”

Ellen addressed these allegations during her show’s season premiere, delving into the allegations that surfaced over the summer.