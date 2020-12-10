Why Gwyneth Paltrow wanted to quit acting

Gwyneth Paltrow shared the defining moment in her career that made her realize she didn’t love acting as much as she thought.

The acclaimed actress explained what was going on through her mind when she won the Academy Award for Shakespeare In Love, revealing that she lost some of her passion and drive when she was just 26 years old.

Gwyneth was recently criticized by Hollywood legend Glenn Close for the 1999 Oscar moment, as the 73-year-old actress thought Gwyneth was undeserving of the coveted award.

Glenn, who holds the record as the most Oscar nominated actress without a win, explained that she was “confused” and expected Fernanda Montenegro to win, however she understood that the Academy sometimes prioritizes “money” and “publicity.”

Paltrow has gradually disappeared from the spotlight as an actress, and wants to focus on her family life and being an entrepreneur with her lifestyle company Goop .

During a recent interview she confessed that after her Oscar win, “part of the shine of acting wore off,” adding that she felt pressured, being criticized for the way she dressed and her high-profile romances with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.