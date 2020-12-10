71ST OSCARS CEREMONY IN LOS ANGELES

OSCARS

Why Gwyneth Paltrow wanted to quit acting

Paltrow has gradually disappeared from the spotlight as an actress, and wants to focus on her family life and being an entrepreneur with her lifestyle company.

BY

Gwyneth Paltrow shared the defining moment in her career that made her realize she didn’t love acting as much as she thought.

Loading the player...

The acclaimed actress explained what was going on through her mind when she won the Academy Award for Shakespeare In Love, revealing that she lost some of her passion and drive when she was just 26 years old.

Gwyneth was recently criticized by Hollywood legend Glenn Close for the 1999 Oscar moment, as the 73-year-old actress thought Gwyneth was undeserving of the coveted award.

Gwyneth Paltrow and Producers with Awards©GettyImages
Gwyneth Paltrow and Producers

Glenn, who holds the record as the most Oscar nominated actress without a win, explained that she was “confused” and expected Fernanda Montenegro to win, however she understood that the Academy sometimes prioritizes “money” and “publicity.”

Paltrow has gradually disappeared from the spotlight as an actress, and wants to focus on her family life and being an entrepreneur with her lifestyle company   Goop .

Gwyneth Paltrow And Kerry Washington Host A Live Episode Of The goop Podcast With Banana Republic©GettyImages
Gwyneth Paltrow ‘The Goop Podcast’

During a recent interview she confessed that after her Oscar win, “part of the shine of acting wore off,” adding that she felt pressured, being criticized for the way she dressed and her high-profile romances with Brad Pitt and Ben Affleck.

Ron Galella Archive - File Photos 2011©GettyImages
Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow


The 48-year-old star said she felt lost and started asking herself “What am I driving towards?” and “Well, now who am I supposed to be?”

She went on to admit that while being in films like  Iron Man  , Contagion, and   The Royal Tenenbaums , she also enjoys staying home, meeting with old friends, cook, and being there for her kids, so spending a lot of time and energy on set “it’s just not who” she is.

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!
More about
read more