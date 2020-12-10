Ana de Armas looks pretty in paisley while out shopping in Santa Monica

Ana de Armas didn’t show up quietly during a recent trip to Santa Monica.

The actress looked cool and confident as she donned a pair of paisley pants to the Third Street Promenade, shopping for some more stylish threads to add to her closet.

The Knives Out actress paired her statement trousers with a white T-shirt, which she tucked into the pants and accented with white and gold belt. She accessorized with a pair of simple white sneakers, some black sunglasses, a couple of bangles around her wrist and a $22,800 gold Cartier watch. She was also toting a black leather purse from Christian Dior.

Of course, due to COVID-19 guidelines, de Armas was also wearing a face mask to keep herself and everyone around her safe.

Wearing a dainty silver necklace, the actress could be seen browsing Anthropology as her long brown locks frame her face. The Golden Globe nominee was accompanied by one of her friends as they went from shop to shop, getting some fresh air.

The drive to Santa Monica is a little bit longer for Ana following her recent move. Just last month, de Armas put her home in the Venice area on the market and moved into her boyfriend Ben Affleck’s $20 million mansion. The Batman star lives just a little further north, in the Pacific Palisades, though the couple is still in the LA area right by the beach.

Over the Thanksgiving holiday, the actress spent some quality time with Ben and his three children, Violet Anne, Seraphina, Samuel Affleck, which he shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.