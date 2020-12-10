Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon shows off her curves in a skimpy bikini: Exclusive!

Madonna ’s kids seem to be growing up so fast right in front of our eyes. It’s hard to believe the legendary singer’s 24-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon is a young woman now who was recently photographed on a baecation with her boyfriend, Jonathan Puglia.

©GrosbyGroup Lourdes Leon wore a skimpy bikini while in Tulum.

Leon was spotted wearing a skimpy bikini frolicking on a beach in Tulum with her shirtless boyfriend. The 24-year-old and her beau weren’t shy to show the world some PDA as they shared several kisses and hugs while swimming in the ocean together. The famous daughter left little to the imagination in a neon green bikini top paired with cheeky black bottoms, which showed off her many tattoos. The 24-year-old also wore a gold nameplate and sported bright neon green long nails.

©GrosbyGroup Lourdes Leon and her boyfriend sharing a hug while on vacation together.

After sitting in the sand chatting, going for a dip in the gorgeous blue waters, the couple eventually made their way back to their lounge chair and umbrellas for an afternoon snack.