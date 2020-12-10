Madonna’s daughter Lourdes Leon shows off her curves in a skimpy bikini: Exclusive!

Madonna ’s kids seem to be growing up so fast right in front of our eyes. It’s hard to believe the legendary singer’s 24-year-old daughter, Lourdes Leon is a young woman now who was recently photographed on a baecation with her boyfriend, Jonathan Puglia.
Leon was spotted wearing a skimpy bikini frolicking on a beach in Tulum with her shirtless boyfriend. The 24-year-old and her beau weren’t shy to show the world some PDA as they shared several kisses and hugs while swimming in the ocean together. The famous daughter left little to the imagination in a neon green bikini top paired with cheeky black bottoms, which showed off her many tattoos. The 24-year-old also wore a gold nameplate and sported bright neon green long nails.
After sitting in the sand chatting, going for a dip in the gorgeous blue waters, the couple eventually made their way back to their lounge chair and umbrellas for an afternoon snack.
Leon seems to be making a name for herself. She recently starred in a steamy campaign for Juicy Couture’s new collaboration with underwear brand Parade. In some of the photos, the famous daughter is seen only wearing the brand’s signature velour tracksuit hoodie with a pair of underwear and a face of makeup. Ashley Graham is also part of the campaign alongside Leon.
In a recent press release, Parade and Juicy Couture said, “Once upon a time Parade and Juicy Couture set out to create the ultimate collection for nice girls that like stuff. We were inspired by the revolutionary years of the early 2000s when tracksuits were softer, rises were lower, and there was bling on everything.”
Madonna had Leon back in 1996 with her then-boyfriend, Cuban actor Carlos Leon. Leon was a personal trainer when Madonna first met him back in 1994, according to The Sun. The couple split up just months after their daughter was born. Leon is one of six children in the Madonna clan.