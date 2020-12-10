Gwyneth Paltrow was starstruck by Meg Ryan: “I was so nervous around her”

Paltrow explained during the interview the role that she played in ‘Flesh And Bone.’ “I got this part of this really tough, young grifter in Texas who was stealing jewelry off of dead bodies at funerals and hustling people,” she said.

‘When my friends were all starting their sophomore years in college, I was living in Austin, Texas - and you know, that was our kind of base - and then I was traveling all over Texas for basically that whole quarter,’ the 48-year-old actress continued.

When it came time to meet and work alongside Ryan, Paltrow said she was beyond starstruck. “I was so starstruck around her, like I could not - I felt like I couldn‘t even be myself. I was so nervous around her - and she had just had a baby. She was so nice.”

Although the Goop founder comes from a showbiz background, it didn’t mean that she wasn’t in awe of accomplished actresses ahead of her. “But when it‘s your own thing, like it’s - you know, I had this reverence for Meg Ryan and, or like a Julia Roberts, you know, when I saw Pretty Woman when I was a senior in high school.”

“Oh my God, this is what I wanna be! I - they‘re so brilliant and charming and funny, and they’re lighting up the world and that’s what I wanna do!” And it - so it felt so personal to me, you know? So that when I first met Meg I was so, you know, I couldn’t believe it,” Paltrow continued.