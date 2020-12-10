Victoria Beckham speaks out about her daughter in law Nicola Peltz

Victoria Beckham can’t hide her happiness for his son Brooklyn Beckham and his beautiful fiancee, describing the soon-to-be bride as a “wonderful woman.”

The couple recently revealed their wedding plans, including one fabulous wedding taking place in the U.K. with the groom’s closest friends and family, and the second one in Florida, where the bride will be hosting a summer ceremony with her loved ones.

During her latest interview Victoria was asked about her son’s fiancee Nicola Peltz, showing her excitement for the young couple and announcing that “they are both so happy.”

©GettyImages Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz

The fashion designer also added that “everybody always remembers Brooklyn as being little Brooklyn on the football pitch with David at Manchester United,” however he is “a 21-year-old man” now.

The Beckham family is incredibly involved in the planning, with David Beckham helping with the arrangements, Harper Beckham taking part as the chief bridesmaid, and Romeo and Cruz Beckham serving as best men.

©GettyImages Brooklyn Beckham, Victoria Beckham and David Beckham

The former member of the Spice Girls also confessed that Nicola is fitting in the family just fine and they couldn’t have asked for “a more adorable, lovely lady,” describing the 25-year-old model as “a sweet, kind, lovely, warm, and wonderful woman.”