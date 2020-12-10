Check out Pandora’s Latin Artists to Watch in 2021

Music streaming platform Pandora compiled a playlist of 10 Latin artists to watch in 2021 using insights from their curators, larger music industry trends and data from Pandora and Next Big Sound. This list includes reggaeton, banda, new regional, urbano latino and more. The selection is very diverse and if you enjoy music, these artists will make the perfect Latin music playlist.
Bad Bunny’s ‘El Último Tour Del Mundo’ makes history as first All-Spanish No. 1 album
Marc Anthony and Daddy Yankee are making history with their new song
Shakira stuns in ‘80s-inspired “Girl Like Me” video with the Black Eyed Peas
10 Latin artists to watch in 2021
Born into a musically driven family in Puerto Rico, Chesca has collaborated with Pitbull , Árcangel and Jon Z. Chesca’s first major release was “Deja de Hablar ”ft JonZ, and her first number one Billboard AirPlay Hit, was ”Subelo ”Ft. Pitbull & Static & Ben El. She just released her biggest single yet, ”Te Quiero Baby” Ft. Pitbull and the legendary Frankie Valli.
Chesca and Pitbull set the Billboard Latin Music Award’s stage on fire. The Puerto Rican singer and the Cuban-American rapper took the audience on a walk to memory lane while performing ‘Te Quiero Baby (I Love You Baby). In addition, Chesca reached the number one spot on Billboard’s Latin Airplay, Latin Rhythm, and Latin Pop Charts this week. Her momentum continues to build heading into 2021.
Los Dos Carnales
Brothers Poncho Jr and Imanol Quezada have made a name for themselves with a sound rooted in the classic tradition of norteño. Natives of Coahuila, Mexico their music is filled with clever lyrics and a modern perspective.
Jay Wheeler
Jay Wheeler is one of the new romantic voices in reggaeton. His fans gave him the nickname “La Voz Favorita” for his smooth romantic and unique voice. Wheeler blew up organically in his native Puerto Rico, and has now established himself in the US. He landed on Pandora’s Trendsetters Chart for 23 straight weeks.
Eslabón Armado
Eslabon Armado is one of the most impactful new Regional Mexican groups to emerge in 2020, and they are all under the age of 19. Armando is apart of a new crop of artists changing the direction of modern Mexican music and the band has resonated with young fans.
Elena Rose
Elena Rose is a Venezuelan American singer and songwriter from Miami. Always enamored with performance, she broke out as a solo artist in 2020 with a string of singles, the most recent of which, “No Voy a Cambiar,” exemplifies her confidence and talent. Rose has proved to be a forward-thinking innovative and edgy artist.
Los De La S
Led by Sergio Lizárraga, the band is under the seal of Banda MS’s Lizos label. Lizárraga brought together two accomplished songwriters, Johnny Zazueta and Omar Tarazón to form Los 2 de la S. They stand out in the Banda genre as being poised for success by design.
Beéle
Brandon De Jesús López Orozco, known artistically as Beéle, is one of the first artists to have propelled out of the Barranquilla scene. First with hometown label and hitmaker Bless Music and then with DJ Luian’s Hear This Music. Beel was born in Barranquilla, Colombia and was raised in Marcay, Venezuela.
Junior H
Junior H, born Antonio Herrera Pérez, started virally bubbling to the surface on Pandora in early 2019. At only 18 years old, he is the youngest act to score a top 10 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart after Natanael Cano. Junior H’s introspective lyrics and modern instrumentation is a unique take on the corridos tumbados genre, which can be described as emo.
Ovy on the Drums
Ovy On The Drums is a Colombian hit maker, music producer, artist and singer songwriter. With catchy melodic hooks and a tempo that often sits in the lower BPM range he has composed and produced music for artists like Karol G, Anuel, Maluma and Paulo Londra.
Llane
Llane is a Colombian singer, and was a member of the group Piso 21 for more than a decade. Now a solo artist, Medellín-born Juan David Castaño, began his journey as a solo artist at the end of 2019. His Sky Rompiendo-produced debut single, “Más de Ti,” set the stage for a string of releases that showcase his smooth delivery and warm presence on the mic. He released the second one, “Amor bailando” in 2020. He will be releasing his debut album titled “Fino” later this year.
Find out more about the artists below and check out the playlist HERE.