Check out Pandora’s Latin Artists to Watch in 2021

Music streaming platform Pandora compiled a playlist of 10 Latin artists to watch in 2021 using insights from their curators, larger music industry trends and data from Pandora and Next Big Sound. This list includes reggaeton, banda, new regional, urbano latino and more. The selection is very diverse and if you enjoy music, these artists will make the perfect Latin music playlist.

10 Latin artists to watch in 2021

Chesca



Born into a musically driven family in Puerto Rico, Chesca has collaborated with Pitbull , Árcangel and Jon Z. Chesca’s first major release was “Deja de Hablar ”ft JonZ, and her first number one Billboard AirPlay Hit, was ”Subelo ”Ft. Pitbull & Static & Ben El. She just released her biggest single yet, ”Te Quiero Baby” Ft. Pitbull and the legendary Frankie Valli.

Chesca and Pitbull set the Billboard Latin Music Award’s stage on fire. The Puerto Rican singer and the Cuban-American rapper took the audience on a walk to memory lane while performing ‘Te Quiero Baby (I Love You Baby). In addition, Chesca reached the number one spot on Billboard’s Latin Airplay, Latin Rhythm, and Latin Pop Charts this week. Her momentum continues to build heading into 2021.

Los Dos Carnales