Telemundo’s newscaster, Jessica Carrillo, is heartbroken after the death of her father

Jessica Carrillo is living one of her saddest days. The ‘Al Rojo Vivo’ journalist announced through her social media the death of her father, Mr. Evangelino Carrillo. The Telemundo newscaster shared some beautiful words dedicated to her father. Carrillo thanked him for all the love he gave her, as well as the valuable lessons she learned from him.

“God gave me the greatest gift this year, but he also took away my first love and a piece of my soul goes with him. My beautiful daddy will guide us from heaven today 🙌🏽🙏🏽 He leaves an immense emptiness in our hearts, but his 9 children, my mother and 25 grandchildren will live forever in each one of us,” wrote Carrillo.

“It is a heartbreaking moment that only God and time will be able to alleviate. What comforted us is knowing that he lived a full and happy life and that he saw us grow as people and professionals and we made him feel proud and loved. I stay with all your teachings, your words, your SMILE, YOUR RIMES AND POETRY, your songs and whistles (because it was always like that). I will always think of you especially when it rains because I know how much you enjoyed watching the rain 🌧 Thank God you could see me fulfill my motherhood dream. You were there, in the moments that I needed it the most and in the happiest too. I LOVE you INFINITELY Papi, Profe, Don Evangelino, Vangelio will live eternally in our hearts ❤️.”



Dozens of celebrities, as well as her followers, expressed their solidarity in these difficult moments and sent her their condolences. Antonio Texeira, his colleague at ‘Al Rojo Vivo’, commented: “My condolences, dear Jessica. A huge hug 🙏🏽.” Meanwhile, her great friend, Michelle Galvan wrote an emotional post: “We will always remember you uncle. ❤️🙏 You keep the best of him friend. 🙌.”



Rodner Figueroa, Daniel Sarcos, Rashel Díaz, Carmen Villalobos, Fernanda Castillo, Stephanie Himonidis ‘Chiquibaby’, Paulina Sodi, and others celebrities shared their condolences and support for Carrillo.