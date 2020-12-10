Marc Anthony and Daddy Yankee are making history with their new song

Two of the most iconic Latin singers have teamed up under everyone’s noses to create what is sure to be a spicy track. The king of reggaeton, Daddy Yankee and the king of salsa, Marc Anthony are releasing a new single tomorrow! The name of track is, “de Vuelta pa la Vuelta.” The singers kept it all a secret until Wednesday, December 9th when they started hinting on social media that they were together. Anthony posted a photo Wednesday morning of his and Yankee’s tattooed arms and captioned the post, “Esto es pa’ la historia… 👑👑”





Anthony didn’t tag Yankee, but his fans knew exactly who the arm belonged to. Many commented, “Daddy Yankee y Marc Anthony” and “Con DY.” Bachata heartthrob Prince Royce commented, “Ufff love this song!” Curious fans wanted to know what Royce mean and responded, “what song?”

A few hours later Anthony posted a photo of the cover art for their single. The men both looked suave holding old school mics in matching suits and sunglasses. Yankee looked red hot in a red suit with matching eyewear while Anthony rocked an all black fit with matching sunnies. Anthony wrote in the caption they have admiration and respect for each other and promised the song was going to be fire. He captioned the pic, “Admiración y respeto es lo que hay, ❤️🙏🏼 #DeVueltaPaLaVuelta. Dímelo @daddyyankee lo que viene es 🔥”



Yankee posted the same album art and gave details of its release in the caption. The song is dropping tomorrow Thursday December 10th at 8PM EST. Yankee captioned the pic, “DE VUELTA PA’ LA VUELTA mañana Jueves 8pm [EST] . Rumba de Callejón pa’ prender las fiestas! 🎄#DeVueltaPaLaVuelta 🔥🔥🔥👑👑”



