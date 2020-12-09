Taylor Swift dresses up her cats for adorable Christmas card

In a move that probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise to her loyal fans, Taylor Swift dressed her cats up in Christmas attire for her 2020 Christmas cards.
The Folklore singer is welcoming the last month of 2020 by sending out this year’s holiday cards to all of her friends and family. Luckily for fans, we got a sneak peek at the greeting, which doesn’t feature a picture of her, but rather, her three cats: Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin. To make things even more adorable, the three of them are wearing some festive outfits for the occasion.
Journalist Kyle Meredith posted a couple pictures of the card onto his Instagram page on Tuesday, rejoicing over the fact that Swift sent him such a perfect holiday greeting.
“Getting a holiday card from @taylorswift13 is a great way to start the season,” Meredith wrote. “And cats in Santa hats make it even better.”
Kyle first shared a picture of the inside of the holiday card, which features a sly reference to Taylor’s most recent album, Folklore.
“Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore,” the card reads. “Love, Taylor Swift and everyone at 13 Management.” The greeting also features Swift’s personalized signature.
The second slide in Kyle’s post is the picture of the cats, with one wearing a pointy party hat, another in a winter scarf, and the third making things extra festive by donning a Santa hat. Taylor’s pets also seem to be enjoying a nice holiday cocktail, with a fancy glass edited into the photo.
This season’s greetings cards from the singer come after it was recently revealed that Taylor donated $13,000 each to two single mothers in need after reading about their situations in a Washington Post article.
Swift ended up sending money to Nikki Cornwell in Nashville, who was behind in rent by $5,000, and wasn’t certain that her children would be able to get a Christmas they deserved this year.
The star wrote a not to Nikki, which reads:
“Nikki, I read about you in the Washington Post and thought it was really brave of you to share your story. I’m so sorry for everything you’ve had to go through this year and wanted to send you this gift, from one Nashville girl to another. Love, Taylor.”
On top of that, Swift also sent money to Shelbie Selewski from Michigan, whose daughter was born with a collapsed lung and had to be hospitalized for two months.
“No one should have to feel the kind of stress that’s been put on you,” Taylor wrote in her message for Shelbie. “I hope you and your beautiful family have a great holiday season. Love, Taylor.”
Taylor Swift donates $13,000 to two mothers who were struggling financially
Taylor Swift responds to news that Scooter Braun sold the master rights to her music for over $300 million