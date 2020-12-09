Taylor Swift dresses up her cats for adorable Christmas card

In a move that probably doesn’t come as much of a surprise to her loyal fans, Taylor Swift dressed her cats up in Christmas attire for her 2020 Christmas cards.

The Folklore singer is welcoming the last month of 2020 by sending out this year’s holiday cards to all of her friends and family. Luckily for fans, we got a sneak peek at the greeting, which doesn’t feature a picture of her, but rather, her three cats: Olivia, Meredith, and Benjamin. To make things even more adorable, the three of them are wearing some festive outfits for the occasion.

Journalist Kyle Meredith posted a couple pictures of the card onto his Instagram page on Tuesday, rejoicing over the fact that Swift sent him such a perfect holiday greeting.

“Getting a holiday card from @taylorswift13 is a great way to start the season,” Meredith wrote. “And cats in Santa hats make it even better.”

Kyle first shared a picture of the inside of the holiday card, which features a sly reference to Taylor’s most recent album, Folklore.

“Wishing you a season of moments so wonderful, they become folklore,” the card reads. “Love, Taylor Swift and everyone at 13 Management.” The greeting also features Swift’s personalized signature.

The second slide in Kyle’s post is the picture of the cats, with one wearing a pointy party hat, another in a winter scarf, and the third making things extra festive by donning a Santa hat. Taylor’s pets also seem to be enjoying a nice holiday cocktail, with a fancy glass edited into the photo.