Hailey Bieber gets real about her skin condition

Hailey Bieber is keeping it real! The model wants to be open with her fans and is sharing all the details about her skin condition.

The 24-year-old celebrity revealed to her almost 31 million followers on Instagram, how she has been suffering from perioral dermatitis, explaining the symptoms and what triggers the common skin disease, including changes in the weather and beauty products.

Hailey posted a series of Insta Stories and confessed that she has been battling perioral dermatitis “for a few years now,” adding that “it gets triggered by different things.”

Some of the products that cause the condition involve “masks” and “sometimes certain SPF,” remarking that some of those products might be too harsh for her skin.

Sharing a bare-faced selfie she went on to say that it “usually shows up on my cheeks, around my mouth or sometimes under my eyes.”

Fans of Justin Bieber’s wife are being extremely supportive and are praising her for being honest about her insecurities, as she also says she likes to be “as transparent as possible” about her skin.

Among some of the celebrities that are willing to share their relatable skin conditions with the public are Kim Kardashian, who has shared her journey on Keeping Up With The Kardashians and social media.