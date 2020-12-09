Kourtney Kardashian joins her bestie Addison Rae for ‘She’s All That’ remake

Kourtney Kardashian is set to make her big screen debut in the new remake of She’s All That, which stars her BFF and TikTok star Addison Rae.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star announced her role in the film with a simple Instagram post on Tuesday.

Fresh off the launch of her sister Khloé Kardashian’s Good American shoe collection, Kourt rocked a pair of the thigh-high stiletto boots while laying in bed and reading the script for He’s All That. The 41-year-old captioned the picture, “studying” before the movie’s official Instagram account reposted the same picture onto its IG Story with a caption that read: “Introducing Jessica Miles Torres.”

While this small cameo in the film will be the Poosh founder’s first time in a movie, she does have a few credits to her name, which includes a guest spot on the long-running ABC soap One Life to Live back in 2011. More recently, earlier this year, she snagged a role as herself on the FXX comedy series Dave starring Lil Dicky.

But of course, as we all know, the eldest Kardashian sister is more than comfortable being on camera after spending the past 13 years filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians alongside her famous family.

While Kourtney’s unexpected casting is making headlines, a lot of notable news to come out of the He’s All That production over the past couple weeks.