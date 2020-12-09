Kourtney Kardashian joins her bestie Addison Rae for ‘She’s All That’ remake

Kourtney Kardashian is set to make her big screen debut in the new remake of She’s All That, which stars her BFF and TikTok star Addison Rae.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star announced her role in the film with a simple Instagram post on Tuesday.
Fresh off the launch of her sister Khloé Kardashian’s Good American shoe collection, Kourt rocked a pair of the thigh-high stiletto boots while laying in bed and reading the script for He’s All That. The 41-year-old captioned the picture, “studying” before the movie’s official Instagram account reposted the same picture onto its IG Story with a caption that read: “Introducing Jessica Miles Torres.”
While this small cameo in the film will be the Poosh founder’s first time in a movie, she does have a few credits to her name, which includes a guest spot on the long-running ABC soap One Life to Live back in 2011. More recently, earlier this year, she snagged a role as herself on the FXX comedy series Dave starring Lil Dicky.
But of course, as we all know, the eldest Kardashian sister is more than comfortable being on camera after spending the past 13 years filming Keeping Up With The Kardashians alongside her famous family.
While Kourtney’s unexpected casting is making headlines, a lot of notable news to come out of the He’s All That production over the past couple weeks.
One of the biggest stories came earlier this week, when the film’s shoot almost closed a heavily trafficked Los Angeles coronavirus testing site, right as the county surpassed 400,000 COVID-19 cases.
The announcement that the testing site would be temporarily shuttered for the movie’s scheduled shoot sparked immediate backlash online from locals and public officials, which caused many to direct their anger at Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti. A representative for the mayor then announced that the site would remain open and honor the canceled appointments, as the film continues production in the area.
According to Deadline, Film LA, the organization that acquired permits for the shoot, later said it “had prior knowledge” that a testing facility was operating at the same location.
Kourtney’s cameo in He’s All That may be small, but her BFF, Addison is starring in the film--even though she has no acting experience herself. In the new film, Rae plays popular high schooler Padgett Sawyer, who is tasked with making over a nerdy outcast played by Cobra Kai actor Tanner Buchanan.
R. Lee Fleming, who wrote the script for She’s All That, also wrote the script for the remake.
