Ana de Armas wore an all-white outfit that showed off her toned legs

Ana de Armas is one of our favorite people to get fashion inspiration from. Whether she’s dressed in jeans and a sweater or workout attire, the Cuban actress always looks amazing. On Wednesday, the 32-year-old was seen getting out of a car arriving at a studio in Hollywood dressed in an all-white ensemble.
The actress’s outfit consisted of a white sweater paired with white shorts. Armas accessorized with black leather booties that had a silver chain on them and she carried a square-shaped Christian Dior bag. She topped off her look with a black face mask and wore her brown locks down. This outfit gave us polished yet comfy vibes and we’re here for it.
Armas’s appearance comes just after news broke that she and her actor boyfriend, Ben Affleck are officially moving in together. There has been a lot of speculation over the past few months whether the famous couple has already been living together after Affleck was photographed carrying boxes of belongings into his home, that might have belonged to Armas. Then not too long after that, Armas was seen arriving at the actor’s house after a day of work.
Well, the news has officially been confirmed as the “Knives Out” actress has finally listed her Venice, California home to sell, according to People. Back in September, Affleck moved into a massive $20 million home that he bought back in 2018 after divorcing from Jennifer Garner , according to The Sun. This is the same home Armas is moving into with her famous boyfriend. Reportedly the property has seven bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a pool, a full gym, and a screening room.
“Their relationship continues to be strong,” an insider close to the couple told People.
Armas and Affleck have been dating for less than a year yet it seems that they are moving forward and are serious about one another. Time will only tell what’s next for this couple.