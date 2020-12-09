Shakira stuns in ‘80s-inspired “Girl Like Me” video with the Black Eyed Peas

Shakira released her latest music video on Friday, a 1980s-inspired visual for their collaboration, “Girl Like Me.”

The Colombian singer showed off her dance moves while wearing an outfit straight out of a vintage Jane Fonda workout video: a blue headband, red crop top, and some black bikini bottoms with suspenders over her shoulders. She paired that with some chunky white sneakers and a pair of black leg warmers, also adorned with a pair of red sweatbands on both of her wrists.

Shakira announced the release of her video with a post on her Instagram page, letting fans know just how much fun the whole crew had while creating the visual.



“New video, “Girl Like Me” with the Black Eyed Peas!” she wrote in her caption. “I had so much fun with this one -- hope you guys love watching as much as we did shooting!”

One of the members of the Black Eyes Peas, Will.i.am, recently revealed that he and Shakira actually created “Girl Like Me” more than a decade ago back in 2008. Now, all these years later, the song was finally released, appearing on the band’s new album, Translation.

Will.i.am and his BEP bandmates, Apl.de.ap and Taboo, spoke with Entertainment Tonight earlier this year about working with Shakira on the song.