Jennifer Lopez looked chic and stylish while shopping at a Dior store

Celebrities seem to be scurrying around doing last-minute holiday shopping, as is the rest of us. Jennifer Lopez was seen solo in New York City earlier this week doing just that. Of course, this type of Christmas shopping took place in some very expensive stores.

©GrosbyGroup Jennifer Lopez looked stylish yet warm in NYC earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the “Jenny from the Block” singer was seen strolling Manhattan looking through store windows such as Dior and Hermès before popping into them. The triple threat looked as fashionable as always dressed warm but chic to brace the cold New York temperatures.

©GrosbyGroup Jennifer Lopez looked at store windows before going in to shop.

Lopez was dressed in a black turtleneck paired with shiny black leggings, black snow boots, and a long beige wool coat over it. Her hair was pulled back in a sleek bun and she wore yellow sunglasses and a black mask over her face.

JLO was photographed pointing at the windows of stores before heading into them. She seemed to gravitate towards the Dior store and once inside, Lopez was looking around and picking up different handbags. After leaving the store, Lopez was seen checking her phone before heading into a car and driving away.