First Lady Melania Trump spreads holiday cheer wearing festive heels!

First Lady Melania Trump helped spread holiday cheer on Tuesday at the annual Toys for Tots drive. President Donald Trump’s wife, 50, looked festive for the occasion wearing a pair of red and white tartan Manolo Blahnik heels, which she teamed with a Ralph Lauren pea coat, cream-colored turtleneck sweater and cropped pants.

©Getty Images The first lady, wearing festive tartan heels, attended the Marines Toys for Tots event on Dec. 8

In her remarks on Dec. 8, the mom of one called the Marine Toys for Tots tradition “one of my favorite events during the Christmas season.” The first lady reminded attendees that “this year more than ever, it is important for us to all remember to be kind this holiday season.”

“Remember that small acts of kindness such as calling your friends and neighbors and making holiday cards for nursing homes can go a long way in spreading cheer and helping those struggling with change,” Barron Trump’s mother added. “Let’s all do [our] part to be best during these difficult times.”

Wearing a face mask, the first lady helped sort toys and spoke with children as they made cards for troops. After she finished making her own card, Melania used hand sanitizer and helped other kids use it too. “Stay well and stay safe,” she told the youngsters. The first lady distributed Be Best bags to children at Joint Base Anacostia-Bolling in Washington, D.C. The president’s wife donated books and soccer balls to this year’s Toys for Tots charity.