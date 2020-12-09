Salma Hayek enjoyed the Balenciaga fashion show without a mask and makeup

Salma Hayek didn’t have to throw a luxurious outfit, wear makeup, or even put on a mask to attend the Balenciaga fashion show. Not because she is fighting beauty standards or purposely violating any of the CDC guidelines, but because the fashion house founded by Spanish designer Cristóbal Balenciaga is using virtual reality (VR) to simulate the catwalk experience from the comfort of your own home.

“Today I had a completely new experience attending the Fall 21 @balenciaga show. I didn’t have to dress up or put makeup on, because I got to watch it virtually from home. I did try to touch the clothes but it kept going away as I was approaching... until I hit the wall,” wrote the award-winning Mexican actress sharing a photo of herself wearing an Oculus VR headset and controllers.

The luxury brand currently based in Paris, and its creative director, Demna Gvasalia, presented the Fall 2021 collection in a new video game. Set in 2031, Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow lets players choose their characters and walk through a Balenciaga store with models dressed in the Fall 2021 collection, plus sit front row during the show.

©Balenciaga Set in 2031, Afterworld: The Age of Tomorrow lets players choose their characters and walk through a Balenciaga store.

“The narrative of Afterworld is anchored to mythological pasts and projected futures with timeless archetypes and speculative imagery. The world may appear decaying at first, but it is far from a dystopian view, showing instead the slow return to a healthier balance of nature and industry,” the fashion house informed in a press release.