Jessica Alba and her lookalike daughter adorably danced in pajamas together

The holidays are right around the corner and it seems that celebrities are getting into the festive spirit. Jessica Alba is part of that said group that is getting ready for the holidays but maybe not in a way you’d expect. The 39-year-old actress is making festive TikTok videos to ‘tis the season.

On Tuesday, the “Honey” actress shared an adorable TikTok video of her and her 12-year-old daughter Honor dancing together in front of their Christmas tree. The duo danced in cozy pajamas to the song, “What We Doin’” by City Girls in their video.

The mother-daughter duo was perfectly in sync with their moves and we can’t help but bop along with them.Honor wore blue drawstring pajama pants with white polka dots and a matching white short sleeve top while her famous mom wore a red and beige plaid pajama set.

The 39-year-old Honest founder captioned the video, “This is how we do #holidayvibes.” If you look closely at the camera you’ll see Alba’s youngest child, her 2-year-old son Hayes in the background playing with the family’s Christmas tree. How cute!

The TikTok video post on Alba’s Instagram garnered a lot of attention with even some celeb friends writing in the comment section. Singer Cassie commented, “😍😍😍.” Another person wrote, “How did Honor grow up so damn FAST!?!? 😭🙌🏼.” Another comment read, “I had to look back and forth 3x to figure out which one was mom and which one was daughter!”

Alba isn’t new to TikTok as she is often posting other fun videos, such as one promoting her limited-edition fall diapers back in October. The video showed the different products the actress and businesswoman mentioned in the caption and then she showed herself dancing to the beat at the end. “#fallvibes #fallcookies @foodstirs pumpkin spice @missjonesbakes vegan frosting 🍁🎃🍪 inspired by our limited edition fall @honest diapers.”