Here is how you can text Ashton Kutcher and Jennifer Lopez!

Ever thought you could personally text Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lopez , John Legend, Post Malone, or Reese Witherspoon ? Well guess what, your time has come! Some celebs are giving out their ‘phone numbers’ to fans!



Stars have been giving out their phone numbers on Instagram lately. For example, “This is a phone number where I can respond and also let you know what I’m up to,” wrote Schumer in an Instagram post. “I hope you join my community!”

These aren’t their actual digits. They’re using a new service called Community, It is instant and direct communication, using the simplicity of text messaging. Hundreds of artists, actors, public figures, athletes and creators have become Community Leaders with over 200 million text messages sent between Community Leaders and their audiences since it first launched in July 2019.

323-880-0945 — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) August 13, 2019

Just text me it’s easier. +1 (319) 519-0576 — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 23, 2019

So why are celebs doing this? It is a way to for these public figures to directly engage with their fans, without the confines of social media and heavy trolling. There are thousands of celebrities who have been connecting with fans through Community since it launched in 2019. Many of the public figures who have signed up to community are doing it to be more in touch with their fans, and connect one to one with them.



Kerry Washington tweeted a video explaining how, “Social media is amazing but sometimes it‘s hard to sift through and really connect with the people who matter to me most. So I’m giving you my number. I really want you to text me. I want you to ask me questions. I’m going to send links, like special sneak peeks. You guys are going to be the people I’m closest to in terms of sharing information.” What are you waiting for! Get started!