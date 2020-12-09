Here is how you can text Ashton Kutcher and Jennifer Lopez!

Ever thought you could personally text Amy Schumer, Jennifer Lopez , John Legend, Post Malone, or Reese Witherspoon ? Well guess what, your time has come! Some celebs are giving out their ‘phone numbers’ to fans!
Stars have been giving out their phone numbers on Instagram lately. For example, “This is a phone number where I can respond and also let you know what I’m up to,” wrote Schumer in an Instagram post. “I hope you join my community!”
These aren’t their actual digits. They’re using a new service called Community, It is instant and direct communication, using the simplicity of text messaging. Hundreds of artists, actors, public figures, athletes and creators have become Community Leaders with over 200 million text messages sent between Community Leaders and their audiences since it first launched in July 2019.
323-880-0945— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) August 13, 2019
Just text me it’s easier. +1 (319) 519-0576— ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 23, 2019
So why are celebs doing this? It is a way to for these public figures to directly engage with their fans, without the confines of social media and heavy trolling. There are thousands of celebrities who have been connecting with fans through Community since it launched in 2019. Many of the public figures who have signed up to community are doing it to be more in touch with their fans, and connect one to one with them.
Kerry Washington tweeted a video explaining how, “Social media is amazing but sometimes it‘s hard to sift through and really connect with the people who matter to me most. So I’m giving you my number. I really want you to text me. I want you to ask me questions. I’m going to send links, like special sneak peeks. You guys are going to be the people I’m closest to in terms of sharing information.” What are you waiting for! Get started!
718-400-7118 pic.twitter.com/2odQfBShLr— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) August 29, 2019
Ok sure, maybe it’s not a one on one text with Washington, but maybe if you text the right person, at just the right time, you’ll get that personal response you’ve been waiting for!
Check it out and shoot someone a text...
Alex Rodriguez : 305-690-0485
Amy Schumer: 917-970-9333
Ashton Kutcher : 319-519-0576
Ashley Graham: 917-708-8350
Bebe Rexha: 917-809-5815
Brad Paisley: 615-235-5921
Cara Delevingne: 310-421-0894
Chelsea Handler: 310-299-9955
Chris Rock: 718-223-4314
Gordon Ramsay: 310-620-6468
Jennifer Lopez: 305-690-0379
John Legend: 310-300-1971
Jonas Brothers: 323-880-0945
Karlie Kloss: 314-310-8545
Kerry Washington: 718-400-7118
Lil Nas X: 706-450-8711
Lili Reinhart: 310-356-9288
Lindsey Vonn: 970-471-7878
Mark Cuban: 214-612-6002
Mindy Kaling: 617-744-4585
Noah Centineo: 561-220-0860
Post Malone: 817-270-6440
President Barack Obama: 773-365-9687
Reese Witherspoon : 615-235-5390
Shawn Johnson: 615-619-1567
The Bella Twins: 602-560-9002