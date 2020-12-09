Drake gives an update on his knee surgery

Drake is sharing his improvement! The rapper wants everyone to see his “confident steps,” following his knee surgery and the long way to recovery.

The 34-year-old Canadian singer was forced to go into surgery in October, with the purpose of repairing a torn anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).

The artist first injured his knee in 2009 during his America’s Most Wanted tour and has been having a series of issues since then.

©GettyImages Drake

Drake shared a photo on social media in late October, wearing a brace on his right knee but did not give any update to his fans, including details of the surgery.

However he captioned the image with an inspirational message, showing his positive outlook, stating “I actually want to use this post to send love and motivation to anybody else that 2020 let loose on. Start writing the best bounce back story NOW.”

The acclaimed singer and father is finally giving a long-awaited update, explaining to the public on his personal Instagram account that he is back on his feet after a successful surgery.