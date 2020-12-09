How Shawn Mendes’ family embraced Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes is thrilled to have Camila Cabello in his life, to the point that even his family has embraced the Havana singer in the sweetest way possible.

The singer who recently debuted a collaboration with Justin Bieber, revealed during an interview on the Zach Sang Show that his father is constantly asking “How’s my daughter-in-law doing?” even before his official relationship with Camila.

The famous couple have been dating since July 2019 and have spent quarantine together in Miami, spotted going for walks and enjoying their time together.

Shawn never misses a moment to talk about his soulmate and is now confessing that the 23-year-old artist is the source of inspiration for all of his songs.

The Canadian star went on to describe a conversation with his girlfriend on his new documentary.

“My song comes on the radio or something and I’m like “Everything’s about you.” They’re all… They have always been about you,” adding that she was in disbelief with the big revelation.

He also highlighted the fact that his new relationship with Camila is doing wonders for his relationships with friends and family.