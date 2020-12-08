Jada Pinkett Smith admits one of her biggest issues with husband Will Smith

Jada Pinkett Smith will be the first to admit that her marriage with Will Smith is no walk in the park.
While the couple has always been an open book of sorts, fans are learning more and more about their relationship through Jada’s Facebook Watch series, Red Table Talk.
On the show, Jada along with her daughter, Willow Smith, and her mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, have open and honest conversations with their guests about some truly tough topics. While a lot of the episodes revolve around the celebrities who join them at the table, we have also gotten to learn about the three women and their personal life, with Jada delving deep into her marriage with Will throughout the series.
But what might come as a surprise to some fans is the fact that Jada was open about giving her followers a look inside her life as far back as decade ago. Back in 2011, Pinkett Smith explained what her biggest issue with Will is.
The now-happy couple didn’t actually hit it off initially. Regardless, Will pursued Jada, knowing she was the one she wanted to be with after his divorce from Sheree Zampino in 1995. Though Jada had her doubts about the relationship, she now admits to appreciating the light Will saw in her at the very beginning of their romantic relationship.
“He saw beauty in me that I didn’t see in myself at the time,” Jada told CNN’s Piers Morgan. “And he saw a diamond in the rough. And he kind of picked me up and blew off all the dust and said, ‘I’m telling you, I’m [going to] make you shine, girl!‘”
Jada went on to admit that she was going through a “really rough” time, but Will had the power to make a “safe space” for her to “get healthy and grow.”
After that, Morgan changed the subject to Jada and Will’s sex life, which caused Jada to insist that married couples “have to” have a great sex life after over a decade together.
“We’ve made love in some interesting places,” Jada revealed. “You have to keep spontaneity. You have to keep your partner on their toes.”
While Jada could seemingly spend all her time gushing over Will, Morgan wanted to dig deeper and know the less glamorous side of their relationship. That’s when he asked Jada what her biggest issue with Will is.
Her answer? He’s a “workaholic.” To which the interviewer asked, “Is that a fault?”
“It can be at times — but it’s not like, a crushing fault,” Jada admitted. “But, you said one thing. I gave you one!”
