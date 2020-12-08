Brian Austin Green is seeking joint custody of 3 kids with Megan Fox

Brian Austin Green is seeking joint custody of his children with Megan Fox .

According to Green’s divorce petition response, the actor is requesting joint physical custody of their kids: 8-year-old Noah, 6-year-old Bodhi, and 4-year-old Journey.

The papers were filed on November 25, which is the same day his estranged wife first filed her own divorce petition. The document cites irreconcilable differences as the cause for divorce, and while it did not request child support, the papers did request spousal support for himself and for Fox. Green also requested that both he and Fox pay their own legal fees and court costs throughout the course of the court proceedings.

The petition Brian Austin Green filed closely mirrors Fox’s, who also cited irreconcilable differences and requested joint physical custody of their three children. Where the two differ, however, is the fact that Fox is seeking to terminate the ability for either Green or herself to be awarded spousal support.

Another difference is the date of separation, with Green claiming they separated in March 2020, while Fox claims they split in November 2019.

This shouldn’t come as a surprise to fans of the couple, but this isn‘t the first time Megan Fox has filed for divorce from her husband of 10 years. The Transformers star previously filed for divorce in 2015, five years after they tied the knot, but the following May, Fox became pregnant with their third child and confirmed that the two of them had reconciled.