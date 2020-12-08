Miley Cyrus ‘overwhelmed’ after securing the number one rock album in the country with ‘Plastic Hearts’

Miley Cyrus officially has the number one rock album in the country with her latest release, Plastic Hearts.

The “Midnight Sky” singer shared the good news on Instagram, posting a video of her team telling her the news--which she literally could believe.

“It’s official. #PlasticHearts is the #1 rock record in the country,” she wrote in her caption. “My mind is blown and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank YOU to every creative collaborator involved on this project! If one person was missing I would not be writing this message.”

She continued, thanking the musicians she has idolized throughout her life and thanking specific people in her life who assisted in getting her to this very moment.

“To my f***ing idols @joanjett @billyidol and @stevienicks your blessing, guidance, inspiration , and validation mean everything to me,” she wrote. “Even though you 3 would tell me I do not need validation from anyone but my f***ing self. The confidence I have in who I am / what I am doing stems from the values instilled by looking up to you as my role models from the beginning.”

One of the people she thanked, specifically, is Dua Lipa , who she collaborated with on her most recent single, “Prisoner.”

“TO MY NEWEST FRIEND, @DUALIPA - Thank you for allowing me to cover you in cherry juice, lick your face and for playing at a dirty rock club w me!” she gushed. “You’re fearlessness is all that could outshine you’re fabulousness. I love you forever.”