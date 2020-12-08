Miley Cyrus ‘overwhelmed’ after securing the number one rock album in the country with ‘Plastic Hearts’

Miley Cyrus officially has the number one rock album in the country with her latest release, Plastic Hearts.
The “Midnight Sky” singer shared the good news on Instagram, posting a video of her team telling her the news--which she literally could believe.
“It’s official. #PlasticHearts is the #1 rock record in the country,” she wrote in her caption. “My mind is blown and my heart is overwhelmed with gratitude. Thank YOU to every creative collaborator involved on this project! If one person was missing I would not be writing this message.”
She continued, thanking the musicians she has idolized throughout her life and thanking specific people in her life who assisted in getting her to this very moment.
“To my f***ing idols @joanjett @billyidol and @stevienicks your blessing, guidance, inspiration , and validation mean everything to me,” she wrote. “Even though you 3 would tell me I do not need validation from anyone but my f***ing self. The confidence I have in who I am / what I am doing stems from the values instilled by looking up to you as my role models from the beginning.”
One of the people she thanked, specifically, is Dua Lipa , who she collaborated with on her most recent single, “Prisoner.”
“TO MY NEWEST FRIEND, @DUALIPA - Thank you for allowing me to cover you in cherry juice, lick your face and for playing at a dirty rock club w me!” she gushed. “You’re fearlessness is all that could outshine you’re fabulousness. I love you forever.”
Miley continued to express her gratitude for her team in another post, writing personalized messages for other musicians including WATT, Mark Ronson, and Andrew Wyatt.
“@iammarkronson I am never going to quite comprehend how you manage to make songs sound so classic and fucking next level new simultaneously!” she wrote in part of her caption. “You are a wizard! Thankful for the past few years we’ve spent making art together and looking forward to many more. You’re my hero.”
The singer even celebrated by reposting a clip of her Disney Channel alter-ego Hannah Montana, who can be seen jamming on stage with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus to “Rock Star.”
“MOOOOOD! I tried to tell y’all!” she joked in the caption. “#PlasticHearts is the #1 rock record in the country!”
With Plastic Hearts, Cyrus becomes the fourth solo woman to sit atop the Top Rock Albums in 2020 following behind Fiona Apple, Hayley Williams and Alanis Morissette. This also marks the most solo women to sit on top of the chart in a single year since 2012.
