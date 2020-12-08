Rebel Wilson looks cozy and festive while ice skating in a Gucci cardigan

2020 has been the year of Rebel Wilson. The “Pitch Perfect” actress seems happier than ever truly living up to the phrase, “living her best life.” Over the weekend the Australian native was seen in an adorable outfit enjoying winter in New York City.
On Sunday, the 40-year-old shared videos and photos to her Instagram of her and her sister Annachi Wilson enjoying a day of ice skating in New York City. Could these two sisters be any cuter? For the Sunday Funday occasion, Wilson looked festive and cozy wearing bright red leggings, a black shirt with a red collar.
The “Isn’t It Romantic” actress topped off her look and kept warm with a cream Gucci NY Yankees Edition cardigan. The designer cardigan is from the Gucci x NY Yankees collaboration that was first seen in 2018, according to Yahoo! Life. Wilson then accessorized her winter look with a grey bejeweled beret. To keep with CDC guidelines, the actress and her sister adorably matched in Gucci face masks.
Wilson hasn’t been shy to show off her incredible figure that she’s work hard to earn. The actress has been open about prioritizing her health this year and she couldn’t look happier or healthier.
Back in January of this year, Wilson took to her Instagram to share that she is making 2020 her year of health and she hoped to hit her goal weight of 165 pounds by the end of the year.
After reaching her goal weight a month early, Wilson revealed that walking was the main exercise that helped her lose most of the 60 pounds that she lost. “I know I’m in a lucky position, I do have access to really amazing personal trainers. But I want you guys to know that the majority of exercise I’ve done this year has just been me going out for a walk,” Rebel shared on Instagram. “That is free, you can do it, it’s safe.”
Wilson is an inspiration to so many and we couldn’t be happier for her!