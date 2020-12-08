Rebel Wilson looks cozy and festive while ice skating in a Gucci cardigan

2020 has been the year of Rebel Wilson. The “Pitch Perfect” actress seems happier than ever truly living up to the phrase, “living her best life.” Over the weekend the Australian native was seen in an adorable outfit enjoying winter in New York City.

On Sunday, the 40-year-old shared videos and photos to her Instagram of her and her sister Annachi Wilson enjoying a day of ice skating in New York City. Could these two sisters be any cuter? For the Sunday Funday occasion, Wilson looked festive and cozy wearing bright red leggings, a black shirt with a red collar.

The “Isn’t It Romantic” actress topped off her look and kept warm with a cream Gucci NY Yankees Edition cardigan. The designer cardigan is from the Gucci x NY Yankees collaboration that was first seen in 2018, according to Yahoo! Life. Wilson then accessorized her winter look with a grey bejeweled beret. To keep with CDC guidelines, the actress and her sister adorably matched in Gucci face masks.