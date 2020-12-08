Gwen Stefani went back to her 90’s roots in her new song ‘Let Me Reintroduce Myself’

Gwen Stefani just released her first pop song since 2016 and she did not disappoint. The single “Let Me Reintroduce Myself” had no signs of Blake Shelton and is an ode to her 90’s royalty. The song goes back to her roots and is a ska/pop/reggae hybrid with a catchy beat. The singer referenced her old songs and even wore some of her same iconic music video outfits. Stefani looked like she was still in the ‘90s and proved that she has the magic aging serum secret.



In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Stefani said she was working on her own music before quarantine but it wasn’t until she had the idea to “reintroduce herself” that she was fully inspired. Just like the lyrics in the song, Stefani explained in the interview, “I‘m not trying to force myself on anyone, and I’m not trying to have a comeback. I’m simply going to do some music without feeling defensive about it. Whoever likes me can listen. If you don’t like it, you can actually say you don’t like it! I don’t care. I just want to put music out.”





EW pointed out that the new song addresses the idea of people thinking of Stefani as a ‘relic’ and asked if that how she feels. Stefani revealed that even pop icons have insecurities and explained, “At the beginning of this process, I feel like I had to make excuses for why I wanted to make new music. I felt like people were going to judge me and be like, ‘Well, you‘re like super old. Why would you even want to?’ This is just how my brain works. Anyone would, you know what I mean? Everybody has their own fears or insecurities.” But Stefani never really went anywhere, as she points out, “I just had a No. 1 hit on [country] radio [“Nobody But You”] — two of them actually, because the next one’s [“Happy Anywhere”] going to go No. 1 soon.” So her and her team, “were just trying to say I haven’t really gone anywhere. I’m still doing the same thing. I still wear the same kind of stuff that I’ve always worn. It’s just an evolution.”

Stefani joined forces with pop hit maker Ross Golan and Luke Niccoli and worked on a handful of other “Zoom-born songs” that should be released in 2021 if all goes as planned. Until then, check out the video below:

