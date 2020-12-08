Reese Witherspoon had to her beg her daughter to take this holiday picture

Reese Witherspoon had people wondering if she had a secret twin out there until we remembered it’s just her look-alike daughter all grown up! The actress and mom of three shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her and her eldest daughter Ava Phillippe.

The mother and daughter were rocking matching Holiday sweaters in different colors, moms was red and Ava’s was light pink. While Witherspoon wore black pants, Phillippe paired her sweater with corduroy pants and a matching headband. They rocked a matching red lip and a signature Witherspoon smirk. The cuties were even drinking out of the same white mug! Another thing they had in common? Their Piercing blue eyes! As cute as the pic was, Witherspoon, admitted in the caption that she had to beg her daughter to take the cheesy Holiday pic and wrote, “Ok. It’s 💯 true that I had to beg her to wear a matching Holiday sweater.... but isn’t it CUTE??!! #humorme #itsamomthing.”





Witherspoon’s fellow famous mamas agreed in the comments, Jennifer Garner commented “Worth it,” while Padma Lakshmi wrote, ”I’m seeing double!”



Ava is 21 years old now and doesn’t post too much personal stuff on Instagram but she attended UC Berkeley and became an official fashion model when she was 18. She is a budding activist and often post on Instagram about Black Lives Matter and making the world a place free of police violence and racial inequity. She loves posting pics of her little brothers too. Including Tennessee James Toth, who just turned 8.



