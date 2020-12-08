Reese Witherspoon had to her beg her daughter to take this holiday picture

Reese Witherspoon had people wondering if she had a secret twin out there until we remembered it’s just her look-alike daughter all grown up! The actress and mom of three shared an adorable photo on Instagram of her and her eldest daughter Ava Phillippe.
The mother and daughter were rocking matching Holiday sweaters in different colors, moms was red and Ava’s was light pink. While Witherspoon wore black pants, Phillippe paired her sweater with corduroy pants and a matching headband. They rocked a matching red lip and a signature Witherspoon smirk. The cuties were even drinking out of the same white mug! Another thing they had in common? Their Piercing blue eyes! As cute as the pic was, Witherspoon, admitted in the caption that she had to beg her daughter to take the cheesy Holiday pic and wrote, “Ok. It’s 💯 true that I had to beg her to wear a matching Holiday sweater.... but isn’t it CUTE??!! #humorme #itsamomthing.”
Witherspoon’s fellow famous mamas agreed in the comments, Jennifer Garner commented “Worth it,” while Padma Lakshmi wrote, ”I’m seeing double!”
Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe reunite for this celebration
Reese Witherspoon sold her stunning $6.7 million Malibu vacation home - here’s a look inside
Ryan Phillippe reveals he thought his parents ‘were gonna disown’ him after Cruel Intentions
Ava is 21 years old now and doesn’t post too much personal stuff on Instagram but she attended UC Berkeley and became an official fashion model when she was 18. She is a budding activist and often post on Instagram about Black Lives Matter and making the world a place free of police violence and racial inequity. She loves posting pics of her little brothers too. Including Tennessee James Toth, who just turned 8.
Ava may be the eldest of Witherspoon and her ex-husband Ryan Phillippe but she didn’t take all of moms genes. Their son Deacon Reese Phillippe looks just like their famous mama too. Deacon recently turned 17 and is pursuing a career in the music industry. The motivated teen recently sat down with Interview Magazine about his budding dreams. The teen moved with his family to Nashville at the start of quarantine and he has had to find a way to create music in isolation. “All the music I’ve made this summer has been done digitally, for the most part,” he said. “As things open up, I’m looking forward to collaborating with people I haven’t met yet. I feel like the best records are made in person.”
Deacon realized he wanted to be a musician when he was with dad. The teen explained, “When I was listening to the radio in the car with my dad, something just clicked. I realized there’s more to making music than just being a vocalist, and that a lot of times it’s the production that makes me feel something. I asked my dad about how it works, and he taught me all the stuff he knew, and then I started watching YouTube videos.”
Four years of internet tutorials later Deacon caught the attention of Kygo, one of his favorite dance-music producers who saw his potential. According to the outlet, his debut single, “Long Run,” even cracked the Top 20 on iTunes. While most people want to be the lead singer, Deacon admits, “I have a teenage voice, so I’m going to stick to writing and producing.” We may see Deacon on the screen one day though, he told the outlet it’s “definitely something I’m interested in,”