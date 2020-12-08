Why Kylie Jenner feels unsafe in her own home

Kylie Jenner is worried about her safety in her own neighborhood, to the point of taking legal actions to protect herself against an alleged burglar.

The 23-year-old entrepreneur headed to court last week and filed legal documents, including a restraining order that described how a man broke into her Los Angeles home and looked around the property.

Even though the suspected burglar named Justin Bergquist did not take anything from the house, Kylie insists that he actually came back one more time and tried to enter the gates of the Hollywood mansion.

The star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians was able to stop the man with the help of her private security, while Bergquist reportedly told the police that he was there to see the famous celebrity.

This is also not the first time the makeup mogul has to deal with intruders, with another individual being caught lurking around Kylie’s former home last year in Hidden Hills, California.

Apart from her request for a restraining order, the accusation caused the man to be charged with burglary and will have to go back to court next month, after he pleaded not guilty in the recent criminal case.

The Kardashians are constantly taking the necessary precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones, following a series of incidents, involving fans obsessed with the famous family and robbers.