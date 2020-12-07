Natalie Desselle Reid, B*A*P*S and Cinderella star, is dead at 53

Actress Natalie Desselle Reid has died at age 53. A family confirmed the new to TMZ. She was diagnosed of colon cancer earlier in 2020. Desselle Reid was in hospice care and passed away surrounded by family.

The official statement was share on Natalie’s Instagram’s account. “It is with extremely heavy hearts that we share the loss of our beautiful Natalie this morning from colon cancer. She was a bright light in this world. A queen. An extraordinary mother and wife.”

‘Her diverse career touched so many and she will be loved forever. Naturally, we are grieving and processing this profound loss and we thank you in advance for respecting our privacy at this extremely difficult time.’

Natalie was remembered for playing Halle Berry’s sidekick Mickey in the 1997 comedy B*A*P*S.

Berry reacted to the news and shared a shot of the duo in the film and wrote: ’i’m in total shock. completely heartbroken. #RIP @nataliedessellereid.’

Natalie is survived by husband Leonard, who she married in 2003, and three children.

